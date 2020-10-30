Shetland Times launches 2021 calendar competition – have you got a winning photograph to submit? 

Andrew Simpson's stunning photograph of Da Lang Ayre won the 20202 calendar competition. Photo: Andrew Simpson.

Shetland Times readers are once again invited to enter their photograph submissions for the chance to be featured in next year’s calendar.

The glossy 2021 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period and could feature one of your images.

If you have a stunning photo that captures the essence of the isles then why not send it for consideration?

It could be a scenic shot or a spectacular wildlife image or maybe you have a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are asked to send in a maximum of two submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

More than 120 entries were submitted for last year’s calendar competition, which Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson helped whittle down to a shortlist of 12.

Andrew Simpson’s stunning drone shot of Da Lang Ayre behind Ronas Hill on a sunny summer’s day won top billing for the 2020 calendar.

His entry attracted almost a quarter of the public of the votes case – a total of 287.

It came first ahead of Neil Henderson’s moody shot of a ewe in Foula, which attracted 13 per cent of the vote, and Ryan Leith’s striking image of the MSC Preziosa emerging through the mist into Lerwick Harbour, which took third place with 10 per cent.

Mr Leith’s image went on to be commended by judges in the Urban Life section of the 2020 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, as reported in last week’s Shetland Times.

Entries for this year’s competition can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title.

People can also deliver hard copies to The Shetland Times Ltd, Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland ZE1 0PX.

The closing date is Monday 16th November.