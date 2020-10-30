News

UK fisheries deal made with Faroe Islands

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 22 min ago 0
UK fisheries deal made with Faroe Islands

The UK has signed a fisheries framework agreement with the Faroe Islands.

This is the second coastal state agreement negotiated since the UK left the EU and follows the UK-Norway fisheries treaty signed in September.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said: “This agreement will ensure that annual fisheries negotiations can take place this year to the benefit of our fishing industry.”

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a positive arrangement that provides greater certainty to fishermen in Shetland ahead of our exit from the Common Fisheries Policy at the end of the year.

“The similarities with the recently agreed UK-Norway arrangement puts the UK in a good position.

“However, it will only be as good as the political will invested by the Scottish and UK governments to get good deals in the annual negotiations on access and quotas.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.