Virtual conference will be aimed at young people

Climate change, marine resources and transport are among the topics planned for discussion by young people at a virtual conference next month.

It’s hoped the ‘Changing Tides and Making Waves’ online event will attract young folk up to the age of 24.

The international event is a collaboration between the North Sea Commission, part of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions, and the Northern Alliance, a collaborative between eight local authorities in the North of Scotland, including the SIC.

Other topics due for discussion include young people’s rights, “strengthening youth voice”, and education.

The virtual conference is due to be held on 14th November.