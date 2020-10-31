Changes proposed to planning consent for turbines at Luggie’s Knowe

Development of the first turbine at the Shetland Aerogenerators site at Luggies Knowe in 2015. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A renewable energy company is seeking a change to planning consent at Luggie’s Knowe as part of ongoing plans to see two more turbines developed on the site.

Shetland Aerogenerators Ltd – the name behind the Burradale windfarm – has submitted a so-called “screening” request to Shetland Islands Council relating to possible adjustments, which could include making the extra turbines larger than previously planned.

Screening is not a planning application in itself. It is a correspondence about what format and content any application would have.

Although only one turbine is currently located at the site, Shetland Aerogenerators does have permission for a total of three turbines at Luggie’s Knowe, each up to 121 metres height to blade tip.

The company now wishes to progress plans for the other two, which could have a rated capacity of 5MW each.

But it says the construction of the nearby decommissioning base at Dales Voe and, in particular, eastward quarrying expansion has come into conflict with the location of the western consented turbine.

Now, Shetland Aerogenerators sees a revised location for that turbine as necessary.

A letter from consultancy firm ITPEnergised to the council states: “The economics of energy systems has also progressed considerably since the original consent and the wind turbine market necessitates consideration of larger sizes of turbine than that consented.

“Therefore, the applicant wishes to adjust the site layout to remain with three turbines merely revised for the current circumstances.”

Director of Shetland Aerogenerators David Thompson said: “With the commencement of the work to bring the sub-sea transmission connection to the UK National Grid and the possible Island Deal, we can see Shetland’s increasing prospects for new technologies including storage systems, grid balancing with static compensators and the production and uses of green hydrogen.

“Everything together suggests to us that a review of our existing consents at this time is worthwhile so that we can be in the best position to be ready for demand as it may appear.”