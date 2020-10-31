NorthLink sailings cancelled

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink has cancelled its sailings to Aberdeen and Lerwick tonight, amid warnings of possible weather-related disruptions until Monday.

Freight sailings have also been called off and Pentland Firth crossings are seriously affected.

Meanwhile, NorthLink also say the departure of tomorrow’s south-bound Hrossey sailing may be brought forward, while the ferry heading north may be subject to delay.

It has promised to release more details tomorrow.