Weather warning over spray and waves issued

A flooded burn at Hoswick, Sandwick.Photo: Dave Donaldson

Today’s blustery weather could herald spray and waves “overtopping” in parts of the isles, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has warned.

Sepa’s flood duty manager Mark Franklin has issued 12 regional flood alerts across the country, along with 16 local flood warnings.

“Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across much of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“Impacts may include flooding of land and roads, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions.

“There may also be disruption from spray and waves overtopping today along the Solway coast, west coast, the Caithness, Sutherland and Moray coastlines and around the Orkney and Shetland Islands.”