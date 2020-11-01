Cargo vessel suffers engine failure in severe conditions

A cargo vessel suffered engine failure north west of the isles on Saturday in severe conditions, with forecasts of up to Storm Force 10.

The coastguard’s emergency towing vessel (ETV) Ievoli Black was summoned to assist after the vessel – which has not been named – suffered difficulties.

The vessel later reported that repairs had successfully been completed. The vessel continued her voyage and the ETV was stood down.

The coastguard says it is continuing to monitor the vessel’s passage.

Meanwhile, a number of shipping containers were adrift in the Pentland Firth after being lost from a container ship on Saturday.

They are 40 foot empty containers and two of these containers have been reported ashore in South Hoy, Orkney.

The ETV is acting as a guard vessel in the Pentland Firth, and the Northern Lighthouse Board is also assisting with the search.

A Coastguard aircraft is also conducting overflights of the area.