Children’s services director says absence rates are kept in check

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 58 min ago 0
The Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

A council official says Shetland’s school absences are effectively monitored, after a report was released outlining attendance rates in all of Scotland’s local authority areas.

Director of children’s services at Shetland Islands Council, Helen Budge, says attendance rates are kept in check.

It comes after the Commission of School Reform report shows low absence rates in isles schools.

Only 27 pupils in Shetland had less than 50 per cent attendance during 2018/19 – less than one per cent.

Nationally, over eight and a half thousand pupils had less than 50 per cent attendance during the year.

Mrs Budge said:”We do monitor absence rates so we know why the bairns are off.

“We have a system where we get that centrally and quality improvement officers go back and speak to the schools.”

The findings have been highlighted by isles MSP Beatrice Wishart, who serves as education spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

