Early departure for southbound sailing

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink says tonight’s southbound sailing will leave Lerwick earlier than planned because of the weather.

The Hrossey was due to head from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 7pm.

But due to the adverse conditions this sailing will now leave at 4pm instead.

Meanwhile, NorthLink’s northbound sailing tonight may be subject to weather-related delays.

The ferry operator says the Hjaltland may be up to two hours late coming into Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Crossings on the Pentland Firth are, again, facing disruption.