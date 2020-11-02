Shetland accordionist nominated for ‘Musician of the Year’ in the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2020

Perter Wood.

A Shetland accordionist has been nominated for a prestigious national award – with the public vote starting today.

Peter Wood, who lives in Hoswick and is a school accordion instructor, is up for the “Musician of the Year” as part of the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

Tunes in the Hoose, a project with Shetland links, is also nominated under the “Community Music Project of the Year” category.

Wood, 51, was among some of the many musicians to collaborate through the Tunes in the Hoose initiative – a project led by Martin Macleod, a film-maker from Glasgow, and his father also called Martin, from Pitlochry.

The project has seen dozens of musicians from all over the world collaborate on tunes to be broadcast for an ever growing audience. The popular streams have been viewed millions of times since the start of lockdown.

Tunes in the Hoose has also recently shown its support for another’s of Wood’s project – Scottish Sessions a weekly broadcast on his Tartan Tunes social media challenge.

The weekly broadcast, which goes out on Sunday evenings features Wood, along with fellow presenter Ross McNaughton as they interview other musicians and play a few tunes.

This year’s awards show will be broadcast on BBC Alba from 9pm on 12 December, where the winners will be announced.

It will also feature performances from leading trad musicians.

The annual awards aims to give recognise excellence within Scotland’s thriving traditional musical culture, ranging from Gaelic song, folk and Scottish dance music to pipe bands.

Organising body, Hands Up for Trad, funded by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland, was formed in 2002 to increase the profile and visibility of Scottish traditional music.

Hands Up for Trad’s Creative Director Simon Thoumire thanks all involved: “Since lockdown it’s been a huge team effort to process everything that’s happening with Covid-19, and provide musicians and crew with the support needed due to cancelled launches, gigs and tours, as well as provide audiences with entertainment and culture, much needed during these troubled times.

“Thanks to all the people who nominate and vote, and to the artists, media and our sponsors and partners for their flexibility and passion for making the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2020 possible.”

Murdo MacSween, communications manager at title sponsors MG Alba, said: “It gives us particular pride at MG ALBA to be title sponsors in this especially testing year.

“We’ve seen fantastic collaborations and innovation – all reaching audiences in ever unique and inspiring ways.

“These awards give us an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the creative pioneers and incredible wealth of talent we have in Scotland, and we’re delighted to be able to join with Hands Up for Trad to enable this once more.”

Visit www.scotstradmusicawards.com to vote and keep up to date with the news.