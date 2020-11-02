Sturgeon reminds Shetland folk not to visit each other’s homes while virus is still a ‘significant threat’ 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Communities living under “level one” restrictions – including Shetland – have been reminded that the ban on household visits remains in force.

Shetland was among a small number of Scottish regions placed under the lesser restrictions when the new strategic framework began this morning, in recognition of its low prevalence of Covid-19.

But although level one would usually permit up to six people from two households to meet indoors, that is currently prohibited, based on public health advice.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used today’s lunchtime briefing to remind level one regions not to visit each other’s homes.

“That’s an important precaution still in place at this time while the virus is a significant threat,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon said it was “vital everyone sticks to the rules” – particularly at this important juncture.

“I really can’t stress that enough,” she said.

“Please don’t try to put your own twist on the rules or look for loopholes.”