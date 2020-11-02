News

Sturgeon reminds Shetland folk not to visit each other’s homes while virus is still a ‘significant threat’

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 44 min ago 0
Sturgeon reminds Shetland folk not to visit each other’s homes while virus is still a ‘significant threat’ 
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Communities living under “level one” restrictions – including Shetland – have been reminded that the ban on household visits remains in force. 

Shetland was among a small number of Scottish regions placed under the lesser restrictions when the new strategic framework began this morning, in recognition of its low prevalence of Covid-19.

But although level one would usually permit up to six people from two households to meet indoors, that is currently prohibited, based on public health advice. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used today’s lunchtime briefing to remind level one regions not to visit each other’s homes. 

“That’s an important precaution still in place at this time while the virus is a significant threat,” she said. 

Ms Sturgeon said it was “vital everyone sticks to the rules” – particularly at this important juncture.

“I really can’t stress that enough,” she said. 

“Please don’t try to put your own twist on the rules or look for loopholes.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.