RELATED STORIES
Power disconnected in Burra
A fault in overhead equipment has led to a loss of power in almost 500 properties in Burra. Workers with Scottish and Southern Energy temporarily…
October 20, 2020 | 3.40pm 0READ FULL STORY
Spectacular Northmavine coast glimmers in sunlight
View this post on Instagram This whole stretch of Northmavine coast is beyond compare! #adventureshetland A post shared by Adventure Shetland (@adventure.shetland) on…
August 17, 2020 | 11.17am 0READ FULL STORY
Early morning fire at Burra caravan
Firefighters were called to deal with a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
September 23, 2019 | 1.04pm 0READ FULL STORY
Group calls for community backing to save maritime heritage
A not-for-profit company is appealing for support to launch its first community project – to help preserve maritime heritage “before it is too late”.
May 22, 2019 | 12.41pm 0READ FULL STORY
Donna’s wool proves an international hit – and puts Burra on the map
A woman with a passion for wool has spoken of her experiences in setting up an online business and spinning her own yarn.
December 2, 2017 | 9.00am 0READ FULL STORY
Brimful of nostalgia, Catherine’s book remembers a different way of life
The Scalloway Museum was the venue on Tuesday evening for the launch of Catherine Emslie’s book A Shetland Childhood.
July 22, 2017 | 11.19am 2 CommentsREAD FULL STORY
Get Latest News in Your Inbox
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment