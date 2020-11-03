News

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 31 min ago
Furlough confusion ‘no way to build national unity’ says isles MP

Alistair Carmichael has voiced concern over “ongoing confusion” on the future extension to furlough.

The isles MP has responded after apparently contradictory reports from the Prime Minister and government officials on whether the Scottish government would be able to access furlough support if further lockdowns were needed.

Mr Carmichael said: “Rumours abound that the Treasury have squashed the Prime Minister’s commitment on the furlough scheme.

“Some in government know the price of everything and the value of nothing but this is no way to build national unity in a time of crisis.

“Some will look for any excuse to sow division when we need unity but this inept political response by the Tories just makes that division easier.

“When support for businesses and livelihoods becomes a political football then we all suffer for it.”

