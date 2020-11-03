Mareel recieves £41,000 emergency funding

Mareel.

Shetland Arts has secured independent cinema funding from the Scottish government to help Mareel operate in the short-term.

The £40,860 comes from the government’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund and The National Lottery, via Screen Scotland.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said the investment meant “we can continue to offer a diverse cinema program in a Covid safe way”.

Meanwhile, isles MSP Beatrice Wishart said she was pleased Mareel had secured funding as “the arts sector has been hit hard by the pandemic”.

Mareel was one of 30 independent cinemas to receive the £3.55m worth of funding.