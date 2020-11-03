Requests for home testing kits a ‘useless’ exercise

Shetland is one of a host of places across the Highlands and Islands where requests for a Covid-19 home testing kit is a useless exercise, a regional MSP has uncovered.

Labour’s Rhoda Grant asked the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre to research a list of all areas where tests could not be delivered.

Independent research unearthed that people in Inverness and Moray were covered, but large areas were not including all of Shetland.

Public Health Minister Joe Fitzpatrick said: “Clearly the pressure on the UK system is intense and we need the testing programme to work for all of the UK. “