News

SIC faces risk of ‘serious reputational and financial damage’ after drivers found with expired licenses and insurance

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 18 min ago 0
SIC faces risk of ‘serious reputational and financial damage’ after drivers found with expired licenses and insurance
The SIC has a variety of fleet vehicles including this Essy kert in Gulberwick. Photo: SIC.

An audit has identified concerns with the SIC’s fleet management – with a number of council drivers found to have expired insurance and licences. 

The internal auditor’s report, which was discussed by elected representatives today (Tuesday) identified 276 drivers with an expired SIC insurance application and 71 with an expired photocard driving licence.

Some of the drivers may not have been currently “active”,  although their details were on a spreadsheet of drivers maintained by the council. 

Auditor Duncan Black said the issues regarding fleet management were “the most significant” in his report.

He told the audit committee that drivers must not be permitted to enter council vehicles unless the council is assured they have the adequate licence. 

“Otherwise the council, quite frankly, runs the risk of quite serious reputational and financial damage, if the worst happens and there’s an accident,” Mr Black added. 

Mr Black, who is based at Glasgow City Council, highlighted the bin lorry disaster of 2014, which killed six people. 

 “You can imagine that a situation like that, if the driver was not insured, or had inappropriate licenses these are the kinds of really significant things that can be  horrific if these matters are not fully in place,” he added.

Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan said he was “horrified” by some details of the report on fleet management. 

“I just can’t understand why this wasn’t picked up much earlier,” he added. 

“We have to be thankful that there was no accidents involved because of these failures.”

Mr Duncan said work had to be done “very quickly to resolve come of these very important issues”.

“I would hope that there would be some method in place so that this never ever has to happen again,” he added. 

The auditor’s report found that the main controls were in place to maintain the council’s fleet of vehicles. 

“The staff and management within the fleet unit, infrastructure services and insurance are well established and have considerable knowledge of the council and operations within their area,”  it added.

Councillor Cecil Smith said that although the report could be seen as “negative” the council should “take comfort” in the fact that internal auditors were scrutinising departments with action plans in place to resolve the issues identified. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.