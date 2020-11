A crewman from a fishing vessel close to the isles has been airlifted to hospital.

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter was scrambled shortly before 6am on Wednesday.

The fisherman, who was in need of medical attention, was taken from the boat and flown to Tingwall Airport.

Shetland Coastguard has not released the name of the vessel involved.

The incident happened 100 miles south east of Sumburgh.