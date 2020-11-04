Lerwick brewery to re-open after Covid forced closure

Lerwick Brewery will reopen its shop on the Old North Road in Lerwick tomorrow.

The business was forced to close to the public over six months ago, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is now be in a position to reopen.

Customers will be invited back through the door on Thursdays and Fridays, from now until the end of the year.

The brewery is also releasing a new beer which, it says, has been perfected over the past few months.

Brewer Jonny Sandison said: “We’ve worked hard to ensure the shop will be completely safe and ask all visitors to comply with the safety procedures that we’ve put in place.

“Unfortunately, we can’t run tours at this time but are working on a way to be able to do this safely as soon as possible.”