Man’s alleged abusive behaviour towards ex-partner included throwing her dog

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A 32-year-old man accused of being abusive towards his ex-partner – including throwing her dog – has been bailed without entering into a plea.

Daniel Walsh, of Hoofields, Lerwick, appeared before Lerwick Sheriff’s Court today (Wednesday) faced with three charges.

Walsh is accused of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner between last Christmas Day and 3rd November including shouting, swearing, breaking household items and throwing her dog.

The alleged behaviour also included claims Walsh demanded his partner obtain his medication and accusing her of affecting his health.

A further charge related to an allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – namely shouting and swearing – against another alleged victim on Christmas Day last year. .

The final charge involved a further allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner against a third alleged victim on 3rd November.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked that the case be continued without plea until 11th November.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie raised no objection to the request for bail.

However Mr Mackenzie asked that two bail conditions be imposed, preventing Walsh from entering Marthastoon, Aith, or attempting to approach, contact or communicate with four named individuals, including the three alleged victims.

Sheriff Willie Shannon continued the case until 11th November, granting Walsh bail with the requested conditions.