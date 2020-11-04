New Covid case brings isles total to 70

Shetland has a new confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the running total to 70.

The latest case relates to someone currently on the mainland, and NHS Shetland has urged people to limit the amount of travelling they undertake.

The new case is unrelated to the two positive cases identified at the Gilbert Bain Hospital this week.

The health board says no contacts need to be followed up in Shetland.

Consultant in Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said the situation on the Scottish mainland continued to be of concern.

“We appeal to the community to limit travel to the mainland to essential trips only. This virus is not under control yet and the only way to stop transmission is prevent exposure to possible sources of infection.”

“Stay away from groups of people – if you feel there are too many people in a confined space, please leave and go back later.”