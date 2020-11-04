Northern Isles fishermen at risk due to unexploded ordnance, says MP Carmichael

To protect the British fleet during the early part of World War Two ships were deliberately sunk in the eastern approaches to Scapa Flow to prevent German U-Boats from getting among the ships. Unexploded ordnance is still being dredged up by fishermen. Photo: John Haslam

Unexploded wartime ordnance is putting Northern Isles fishermen at risk in Scapa Flow, according to MP Alistair Carmichael.

He says a “systematic sweep” must be done by the Ministry of Defence to clear the area and protect fishermen.

Scapa Flow served as the main British naval base during World War Two. Mr Carmichael told the House of Commons the legacy was still causing problems, including for a constituent, Ian Spence, who dredged up old ordnance in January.

He was given an ex gratia payment of £228, prompting Mr Carmichael to ask the secretary of state why that was considered adequate.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace responded that he would look at the detail and write to Mr Carmichael.

Afterwards, Mr Carmichael said: “We need a systematic sweep of Scapa Flow to clear out any remaining ordnance.”