Runner Sandison wins Scottish virtual 10k race

Adam Civico 11 hours 37 min ago 0
Athlete Michelle Sandison won the Scottish Athletics Virtual 10k Challenge – running across the hills of Whalsay.

Whalsay athlete Michelle Sandison has won the Scottish Athletics Virtual 10k challenge – on a solo run across the Bonnie Isle.

GPS watches record an athlete’s time and distance covered with the records then uploaded to websites. 

This week Sandison posted the fastest 10k time in Scotland and won the Scottish Athletics Virtual 10k Challenge. Her time of 38.31 was run alone, over a hilly Whalsay course in 20mph winds. 

Sandison said: “Virtual racing helps me feel like I am still very much part of the running community even though I am almost completely alone in training and there are no races just now.”

