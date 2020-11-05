News

Furlough extension is welcomed

Ryan Taylor 16 hours 49 min ago
The UK government has extended the furlough scheme in a move aimed at curbing the economic downturn brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak wants the scheme to continue until next March.

The move has been welcomed by isles MP Alistair Carmichael

“We can trust the Conservatives to do the right thing after they have exhausted all other possibilities,” he said.

“The full extension to furlough through to March is absolutely the right thing to do in light of the resurgent pandemic.

“We have to ask, however, why they made such a hash of it this week.

“My party has been calling for the government to see sense and extend furlough for months and yet even after the new lockdown measures, businesses and workers spent days in confusion over the government’s plan.

“With the threat of redundancies looming it took far too long for the Treasury to change course.”

