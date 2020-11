Windfarm protest group Save Shetland are launching a new petition aimed at holding the developers behind the Viking Energy windfarm to account over environmental protection duties.

The petition is calling for “an independent monitoring programme be put in place for the construction of

the Viking Energy windfarm in Shetland.”

In its first 24 hours it received 250 signatures.

The petition can be found at saveshetland.co.uk/petition.