Photo entries flood in for Shetland Times 2021 Calendar Competition – but still time for you to be a winner

Andrew Simpson’s drone photo of Da Lang Ayre won last year's competition. Photo: Andrew Simpson

Scores of people have already entered the Shetland Times 2021 Calendar Competition – but there is still time to send your winning entry.

This year’s competition launched in last week’s edition of The Shetland Times, prompting a flurry of fantastic photographic submissions.

Entries have included wildlife, landscapes and many stunning sunsets.

The winning entry will be featured in next year’s glossy calendar, which will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.

And there is still time for your submission to claim the top spot.

If you have a photo that captures the essence of the isles then why not send it for consideration?

It could be a scenic shot or a spectacular wildlife image or maybe you have a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are asked to send in a maximum of two submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

More than 120 entries were submitted for last year’s calendar competition, which Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson helped whittle down to a shortlist of 12.

Andrew Simpson’s stunning drone shot of Da Lang Ayre behind Ronas Hill on a sunny summer’s day won top billing for the 2020 calendar.

Entries for this year’s competition can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title.

Please also include a description of where the photograph was taken.

People can also deliver hard copies to The Shetland Times Ltd, Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland ZE1 0PX.

The closing date is Monday 16th November.



