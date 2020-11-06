News

Todd stays tight-lipped over Salmond row

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 36 min ago 0
An SNP MSP has refused to answer why she voted against publishing legal advice behind a courtroom battle involving Alex Salmond.

Highlands and Islands member Maree Todd is remaining tight-lipped after party members were whipped to vote against a Conservative motion calling for the advice to to be released.

SNP attempts to vote down the motion failed, and it was passed by 63 votes to 54 with Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat support.

Parliament wanted the advice to be released to a cross-party inquiry behind a botched investigation into sexual harassment claims made against Salmond.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would be breaching regulations if she handed over the advice.

The Shetland Times asked Ms Todd whether she thought there had been a lack of transparency.

She declined to provide a quote, and instead referred to comments previously made by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said parliament had voted for transparency from the Scottish government, and urged the region’s nationalist MSPs to explain why they were looking to block the legal advice being made public.

“The Scottish government’s decision to defend the judicial review has already cost the taxpayer £500,000,” he said.

 “SNP MSPs must explain to people here in the Highlands and Islands why they voted to keep this information out of the public domain. And they should commit publicly to honour the decision of Parliament and press their government colleagues to release the information required.”

Mr Swinney said: “In light of the vote on the Conservative motion on the Scottish government’s handling of harassment complaints, I confirm that ministers always seek to respect the decisions that are taken by the Parliament.

“I will now consider the implications of the motion with my ministerial colleagues, consistent with our obligation in the ministerial code. I will advise the Parliament accordingly of our response.”

 

