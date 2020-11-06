Views are sought on active travel strategy

A five year active travel strategy has now been launched by the council in draft form for consultation.

It’s seeking the public’s views on walking, cycling and “wheeling”, which includes wheelchair use.

The document reflects feedback from community events held earlier this year, and over 400 responses to an online survey.

Once finalised and approved the strategy should help encourage more active travel and cut Shetland’s carbon footprint.

The consultation can be accessed at www.zettrans.org.uk/about/consultations

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson said: “ZetTrans and its partners want walking, cycling and wheeling to be a natural choice for people making local everyday journeys in Shetland, wherever possible.

“We’re really grateful to all those who attended events earlier in the year, or responded to the online survey, which have helped to shape this draft plan. I’d urge anyone who has a view on active travel to give us their thoughts on this strategy.”