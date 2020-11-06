News

Views are sought on active travel strategy

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 16 min ago
Views are sought on active travel strategy

A five year active travel strategy has now been launched by the council in draft form for consultation.

It’s seeking the public’s views on walking, cycling and “wheeling”, which includes wheelchair use.

The document reflects feedback from community events held earlier this year, and over 400 responses to an online survey. 

 Once finalised and approved the strategy should help encourage more active travel and cut Shetland’s carbon footprint.

The consultation can be accessed at www.zettrans.org.uk/about/consultations

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson said: “ZetTrans and its partners want walking, cycling and wheeling to be a natural choice for people making local everyday journeys in Shetland, wherever possible.  

“We’re really grateful to all those who attended events earlier in the year, or responded to the online survey, which have helped to shape this draft plan.  I’d urge anyone who has a view on active travel to give us their thoughts on this strategy.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.