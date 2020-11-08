News

Remembrance Sunday marked at Lerwick War Memorial

Jim Tait 10 hours 27 min ago 0
The Rev Tom McIntyre addresses the wreath bearers and others who came to attend the short ceremony. Photos courtesy of SIC

Remembrance Sunday was duly marked at the Lerwick War Memorial, although it was a much scaled-down ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A decent crowd did turn out, however, observing social distancing, and witnessed a short address by the Rev Tom McIntyre.

To the sound of lone bagpiper Liam Buchanan, the laying of wreaths was led by lord lieutenant Bobby Hunter and SIC vice-convener Cecil Smith. The main services were all represented.

Mr McIntyre said: “In this strange atmosphere today, we nevertheless have gathered so that we can continue to honour, and pay tribute to the memory of all those in this community who were caught up in the courageous but tragic events of the world wars.

“We remember those who were killed in action, the bereaved, those who were lost, the families that were scattered, the wounded, maimed and injured. Those who held in silence unspeakable memories of warfare.

“So let us remember before God, and commend to his sure keeping, those who have died for their country. Those who some of us knew, and whose memory we treasure, and all who have lived and died in the service of humankind.”

• To coincide with the Remembrance Sunday weekend, various images from Shetland’s Roll of Honour and Roll of Service 1939-1945 were projected on to the walls of Lerwick Town Hall.

