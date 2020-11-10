Council ‘fully justified’ as household visits resume in isles

SIC political leader Steven Coutts.

The Shetland Islands Council was “fully justified” to push for an easing of restrictions in the isles, its political leader has said.

Steven Coutts was speaking in the aftermath of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that Shetlanders will be able to visit one other household from Friday 13th November.

Mr Coutts said today’s judgement from the Scottish government was “why we pushed so hard for a move away from the one size fits all approach”.

“It is a demonstration that others have listened, reflected on the same evidence we have been pointing to, and that our repeated calls were fully justified,” he said.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston also hailed the change, saying that meeting outdoors was not a realistic option for most people.

Residents in Orkney and the Western Isles will also be able to visit other households from Friday.