Health secretary asked if isles testing can show the way to others

Shetland’s bespoke home testing system could be an example for other health authorities.

That is the belief of Labour’s Rhoda Grant, who is asking Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman if other rural areas could provide the same.

Mrs Grant released findings highlighting problems in ordering home testing kits in large swathes of the Highlands and Islands .

In a rebuttal, NHS Shetland’s chief executive Michael Dickson that Shetland had been at the forefront of home testing.

“I was inspired by Shetland’s example, which managed to get around a major flaw in national planning for Covid testing,” said Mrs Grant.

“I have now contacted Ms Freeman to ask if other areas of the region could learn from Shetland’s example and set up their own individual delivery, pick-up and results systems so residents can receive quick and accurate results without leaving their homes.”



