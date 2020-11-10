News

NHS figures show thousands of Covid tests carried out

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 44 min ago 0
Over 7,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the isles since the beginning of June, of which over 1,400 have been done in October alone.

That is according to figures in an updated report released by NHS Shetland.

Eight cases of coronavirus were reported in the isles during October.

The board has shown a strong result in contact tracing, with 90.2 per cent of contacts traced and told to isolate.

The total number of contacts associated with last month’s cases runs to 51.

The Covid-19 update states 7,303 tests were carried out between 1st June and 31st October, with the figure for October alone standing at 1,436.

The report shows a large spike in the number of self referrals for children and young people during September – shortly after the beginning of the new school term.

Almost 120 youngsters aged up to nine were referred for tests – around double the figure for August – itself high compared to other months.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

