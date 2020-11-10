Salmon sector pledges to lead the way on sustainability

The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) has published a series of aims and actions that will see the industry lead the way on sustainability.

The sustainability charter, entitled “A Better Future for us All”, promises that the sector will commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The salmon industry will also push towards becoming 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy.

Incoming SSPO chief executive Tavish Scott has hailed the charter as being both “momentous” and “ground-breaking”.

“We already have an incredibly good environmental story to tell with a low carbon footprint, low freshwater use and great feed conversion rates.

“But, by publishing this document today, we declare our commitment to go further and meet even more exacting standards in the years to come.”

The sector will also be urged to source 100 per cent of its fish feed ingredients from sustainable sources, and move towards 100 per cent recyclable packaging.