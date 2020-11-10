News

Unemployment and Universal Credit rise significantly

8 hours 39 min ago 0
Unemployment and Universal Credit rise significantly

The number of Shetlanders claiming Universal Credit has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic while unemployment has risen by 70 per cent year on year.

New figures show that over 1,100 people are claiming Universal Credit, an all-time high.

The total has risen month on month and has remained above 1,000 since June, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 550 people in the isles were unemployed as of 8th October, a rise of 230 on the same month last year.

Of these, more men (325) were out of unemployment than women (225).

The number of people claiming Universal Credit stood at 1,112 as of 8th October, which was up slightly on September (1,088).

This figure is significantly higher than it was before the pandemic, when 593 Shetlanders were claiming the benefit.

The number of people claiming Universal Credit rose by nearly 50 per cent between March and April as the impact of the national lockdown was felt in Shetland’s labour market.

There were 873 Shetlanders claiming Universal Credit in April – a rise of 280 in the space of just a month.

ONS unemployment estimates are based on the organisation’s claimant count, which consists of those receiving Jobseekers’ Allowance and Universal Credit claimants not recorded as in employment and who are required to search for work.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.