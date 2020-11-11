Man is given supervision and told to carry out unpaid work hours

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he admitted assaulting his partner and having a knife.

Hylton Henry was also handed a 12 month non harassment order when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The 57 year-old admitted seizing the woman and pinning her onto a bed.

He repeatedly seized her by the throat and pushed her against a wardrobe.

Later, having left the house, he repeatedly demanded entry to the property, behaving aggressively while in possession of a knife.

The incident happened at Henry’s Aith address on 27th May.

The court heard that Henry had only intended to use the knife to gain entry to the house.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed a year’s community payback order with supervision.

Henry was also told to carry out 125 hours of work.