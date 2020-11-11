Shoppers encouraged to ‘Buy Local’ this winter

A new video launched by Living Lerwick is encouraging shoppers to “Buy Local” this Christmas.

The film shows the effect just £20 can have on local business at da street, and urges viewers that if they do not use the shops, they will lose them.

Living Lerwick says the short film “looks at how far one person buying local can support others”.

“When we buy local, we support our local community including friends, neighbours and even family.

“It creates jobs, and allows small businesses to support each other.”

Check out the video below.