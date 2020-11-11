Life in Shetland Videos

Shoppers encouraged to ‘Buy Local’ this winter

2 hours 6 min ago 0
Shoppers encouraged to ‘Buy Local’ this winter

A new video launched by Living Lerwick is encouraging shoppers to “Buy Local” this Christmas.

The film shows the effect just £20 can have on local business at da street, and urges viewers that if they do not use the shops, they will lose them.

Living Lerwick says the short film “looks at how far one person buying local can support others”.

“When we buy local, we support our local community including friends, neighbours and even family.

“It creates jobs, and allows small businesses to support each other.”

Check out the video below.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.