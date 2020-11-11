SIC waiting to hear on £2.8m government funding for Orion project

Sullom Voe Terminal. Photo: EnQuest

The SIC will learn by the end of the month whether it has been successful in securing £2.8 million of Scottish government funding for its Orion project.

The Orion project (Opportunity Renewables Integration Offshore Networks) targets the link between renewables and offshore.

The project – renamed from Energy Hub – aims to provide clean energy to help cut emissions and maximise the value of oil and gas during energy transition.

SIC project manager Douglas Irvine told Wednesday’s harbour board meeting the outcome of the application for money from the government’s £62 million energy transition fund “should be known by the end of this month”.

The funding would be used to “undertake concept and feasibility studies”, according to a status report brought before councillors .

The Oil & Gas Technology Centre, which the SIC agreed to work in partnership with on Orion in May, submitted the business case to the government.