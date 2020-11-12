Isles rebranded as ‘Islands of Opportunity’

Promote Shetland is rebranding the isles as the “Islands of Opportunity”.

Launching with a new logo and video showcasing the best of the isles on Thursday, Promote Shetland said the isles could look forward to “an exciting and prosperous future”.

“It marks a fresh way of thinking and talking about Shetland with a firm focus on the opportunities ahead,” Promote Shetland said.

Shetland can be one of the most exciting travel destinations in the UK, starting from 2021, they added.

Check out the new launch video below.