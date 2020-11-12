Life in Shetland Videos

Isles rebranded as ‘Islands of Opportunity’

6 hours 7 min ago 0
Isles rebranded as ‘Islands of Opportunity’

Promote Shetland is rebranding the isles as the “Islands of Opportunity”.

Launching with a new logo and video showcasing the best of the isles on Thursday, Promote Shetland said the isles could look forward to “an exciting and prosperous future”.

“It marks a fresh way of thinking and talking about Shetland with a firm focus on the opportunities ahead,” Promote Shetland said.

Shetland can be one of the most exciting travel destinations in the UK, starting from 2021, they added.

Check out the new launch video below.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.