Woman allowed to keep her sound equipment

A noisy neighbour has been given a second chance after turning her life around.

Sarah Irvine of Hill Grind in Lerwick has been allowed to keep her musical equipment following an appearance in the town’s sheriff court.

The 34 year-old admitted operating a sound production device so as to give another person reasonable cause for annoyance, and failed to desist after being required to do so.

She also admitted assaulting a police officer after behaving in a threatening manner.

Defence agent Tommy Allan responded to an acknowledgment from the Crown that Irvine was now in a better place.

“It’s not a better place, it’s a different planet,” he said.

He said she had abstained from alcohol.

Responding to a Crown motion for a TV, speakers, Soundbar and two mobile phones to be forfeited, Mr Allan argued Irvine should be given the equipment back.

“If I was inclined to give these items back what kind of musical genres would she be listening to,” asked Sheriff Cruickshank.

Mr Allan replied: “Obviously, I’d like to say she’s a big fan of accordion music.”

Irvine was fined £65 for causing the disturbance, but the Crown’s motion for forfeiture was denied.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence on the other matter for Irvine to prove she can be of good behaviour.

Irvine was ordained to appear again on 12th May.