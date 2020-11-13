SIC asks public to respond to single use plastics consultation

Shetland Islands Council is asking people to take part in a national consultation aimed at reducing the supply of single use plastics.

The Scottish government is consulting on the introduction of market restrictions on the most common items of plastic litter on European beaches, including plastic plates, straws, cutlery and polystyrene food containers.

The government intends to make legislative changes next year, subject to the consultation’s outcome.

Environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson welcomed the consultation.

“Throwaway plastics are now a real problem, globally and locally,” he said.

“I am sure that we all want to reduce plastic pollution in our seas and beaches especially, and I know the Shetland community feels strongly about this.”

The consultation ends on 4th January.