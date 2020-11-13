News

Swinney advises returning islanders not to mix with others

Anyone coming into Shetland, or returning to the isles, will be advised not to mix with others for a short period.

Deputy first minister John Swinney made the comment at the daily coronavirus on the day that Shetland became one of three island communities that are allowed household visits once again.

Mr Swinney said folk could now meet up with one other household indoors, up to a maximum of six people, from today.

But he said the government would be advising anyone coming into, or back into, the isles not to mix for a short period.

Mr Swinney did not say how long that would be.

He also paid tribute to the Scottish national football team, who qualified for a major tournament for the first time in more than two decades on Thursday evening.

“The team have given the whole nation a lift at a time when we really needed it,” he said.

