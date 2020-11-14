Government ‘tone-deaf’ on delivery charges, says MP

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael

Alistair Carmichael has said the UK government is “tone-deaf and wrong on the facts” when it comes to delivery charge inequality.

The isles MP voiced his frustration after chief treasury secretary Jesse Norman argued the government “should not intervene” in unfair delivery charges to rural and island communities.

Mr Carmichael raised concerns in parliament about the high charges faced by islanders buying products online and the need to incentivise a universal delivery charge by retailers.

The Lib Dem MP said: “If we leave delivery costs to the market alone then it is people in rural and island communities who will be the ones losing out.

“That may be fine for the south-east of England but this is no way for a government of all the people – and every part of the United Kingdom – to govern.”