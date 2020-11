A cordon has been put in place by the coastguard near the point of Grunataing in the Walls area after ordnance washed up there.

Coastguard teams are maintaing the cordon following guidance from British military bomb disposal experts, and have asked members of the public to stay clear of the area.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team has been mobilised and is expected to arrive in Shetland on Monday morning to safely dispose of the object.