Energy issues highlighted with Ofgem

An urgent meeting is being sought with Ofgem to address what has been described as steep energy price rises and poor customer service from suppliers.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael and his Holyrood counterpart Beatrice Wishart have highlighted representations received from frustrated constituents about energy price increases and difficulties contacting providers to address billing issues.

The politicians are now asking the energy regulator to tackle “energy increases over and above the rate of inflation, staggering billing issues and appalling levels of misinformation.”

They say an elderly couple received a bill in July 2020 stating they owed £845 for the period April to July.

The bill for the same period in 2018 was £387 – despite only using a single radiator in their home for heating.