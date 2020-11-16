News

Energy issues highlighted with Ofgem

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 44 min ago 0
An urgent meeting is being sought with Ofgem to address what has been described as steep energy price rises and poor customer service from suppliers.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael and his Holyrood counterpart Beatrice Wishart have highlighted representations received from frustrated constituents about energy price increases and difficulties contacting providers to address billing issues.

The politicians are now asking the energy regulator to tackle “energy increases over and above the rate of inflation, staggering billing issues and appalling levels of misinformation.”

They say an elderly couple received a bill in July 2020 stating they owed £845 for the period April to July.

The bill for the same period in 2018 was £387 – despite only using a single radiator in their home for heating.

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

