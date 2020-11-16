Folk urged to join walk to end gender-based violence

Volunteers with Shetland Rape Crisis’ young activists group are urging folk to join them on a #WisToo walk to end gender-based violence next month.

The socially-distanced walk, organised by the BEE (Bold, Equal and Empowered) group, will take place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday 5th December.

The event, along with a social media takeover, will take place as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

It follows the release of a #WisToo document earlier this year, organised by one of BEE’s volunteers, which detailed more than 65 incidents of sexual violence which had taken place in the isles.

BEE volunteer Ellie Ratter said the group picked the hashtag #WisToo in solidarity with the survivors who shared their stories as part of that project earlier this year.

“I want to draw attention to gender-based violence because I believe it’s not discussed enough,” Ms Ratter said.

The group has had #WisToo face masks printed and are asking people to take selfies with these on and post them with the hashtags #WisToo, #16Days and #ShetlandRapeCrisis on 5th December.

Masks can be picked up from Mareel from Wednesday 18th November or on the walk day at Clickimin Broch.

For those unable to wear face masks, SRC has also released a digital image which you can hold over the bottom half of your face using your phone.