Fund opens for Shetland nightclubs, pubs, theatres and music venues limited by Covid-19 restrictions

The Douglas Arms in Lerwick is among many hospitality businesses which have restricted their opening hours due to Covid-19.

Nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other businesses affected by the current Covid-19 restrictions can apply for Scottish government funding.

The Strategic Framework Business Fund will provide grants of £2,000 to £3,000 for businesses required to close by law. Grants of £1,400 to £2,100 are also available to businesses required to modify their opening ours or capacity.

The grants will depend on the businesses’ rateable value and are payable every four weeks for the duration of the measures in place.

With Shetland in level one, the eligible businesses include nightclubs, which remain closed.

Theatres, exhibition centres, music venues, which have a cap on the numbers who can attend events can also apply, as can all hospitality venues, such as pubs, restaurants and social clubs, which must close at 10.30pm.

Applications can be made via the Strategic Business Framework Fund Application Form.

Business can also raise queries by emailing businessgateway@shetland.gov.uk

Further information can be found on the Scottish government website.