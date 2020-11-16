News

Navy experts to dispose of ordnance washed ashore presenting ‘small explosive hazard’

Andrew Hirst 26 min ago 0
The Royal Navy's Clyde-based Northern Diving Group during a disposal at Scatsta in August. Photo: Royal Navy

Bomb disposal experts have warned folk that a washed up ordnance presents a “small explosive hazard” and must not be touched. 

A specialist Royal Navy team is expected to arrive in Shetland on Wednesday to dispose of the item, which was discovered by a walker near the point of Grunataing in the Walls area on Saturday. 

The coastguard has set up a cordon around the ordnance until the experts arrive. 

The Royal Navy confirmed today that its team from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group will travel to Shetland to dispose of the item. 

In a statement the navy said: “From photographs, the item appears to be a marine smoke marker; however, this will not be confirmed until a full examination has taken place.”

The team last visited in August after a Canadian pipe  mine was uncovered at Scatsta airport. A 1,300m cordon was set up and an explosion could be seen from miles around. 

The navy said the disposal on Wednesday was unlikely to be very spectacular. 

