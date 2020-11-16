Officers engaged with 1,700 Shetland drivers during winter road safety campaign

Police officers were out and about in Shetland as part of a winter road safety campaign. Photo: Police Scotland.

A winter road safety campaign has reached more than 1,700 drivers across Shetland in the past fortnight.

Police officers have been out and about across the isles advising drivers how to prepare for adverse weather and darker nights.

The campaign also included a tyre clinic at Lerwick fire station and advice for young drivers presented by police, fire and ambulance representatives to S4 pupils.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said road safety was a top priority throughout the year.

“As we head into the winter months, it is important to ensure both vehicles and drivers are prepared for the change in road conditions,” he added.

“I would encourage drivers to check their vehicles before we experience the first of the wintry conditions.

Mr Tulloch urged drivers to checking their lights, tyre read and windscreen washer fluid. He also asked pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders to ensure they are visible to other road users.