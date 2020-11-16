Police fine seven for breaking coronavirus rules

Seven people were handed fixed penalty notices this weekend for breaking coronavirus rules, according to police.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch said the notices were issued to groups from different houses meeting indoors between Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th November.

“We have been quite clear that we will enforce the law where necessary, as the public would expect us to do,” Mr Tulloch said.

“House gatherings of any size cause the virus to spread and we are asking people to do the right thing and take personal responsibility.

“I fully understand the implications the current restrictions have on our daily lives, but we cannot have people twisting the rules and disregarding the law which is there to stop the spread of coronavirus and help save lives.”