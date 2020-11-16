School milk offer extended at last minute by Scottish government

School milk is going back on the menu following an 11th hour intervention by the Scottish government.

Councillors were poised to agree to increase the charge made to parents of primary school pupils who wish their children to receive the drink.

That followed the ending of an EU subsidy as a result of Brexit, which ended the supply.

However, at the end of Monday’s mammoth education and families committee, members were told of an intervention from the SNP administration.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge highlighted a letter from education secretary John Swinney.

That stated that the Edinburgh administration had contacted the UK government to request they fill the funding gap.

“Should the UK government refuse to fill the funding gap, the Scottish government will do so.”

The meeting heard a briefing note would be brought to the next full council.