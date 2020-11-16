Dickson warns travel is ‘biggest risk’ for Covid-19 after Shetland records first new case in almost a fortnight

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Health leaders have urged folk to be careful when travelling after Shetland recorded its first new Covid-19 case in almost a fortnight.

Scottish government figures published today (Monday) show Shetland’s official total has increased to 71.

NHS Shetland said the new case related to a Shetland resident who had travelled recently.

Chief executive Michael Dickson said travel was the biggest risk for introducing Covid-19 into the community and he urged those coming and going to be careful.

“While travel cannot be avoided, we can all play our part by being responsible and keep ourselves and each other safe,” he added.

“Be cautious, maintain physical distancing and avoid socialising until you are confident you are not infected and have not developed any of the symptoms which include a fever, a loss of taste and/or smell and a new cough.”

It is the first officially recorded case since 4th November.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reported in her lunchtime briefing earlier today that a total of 717 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon said the figure was lower than had been expected and the government was looking into possible explanations.

The government is expected to make new announcements about the different levels of restrictions tomorrow.

Shetland has remained at level one since the introduction of the new tiered system.

Although level one includes less restrictive measures than the higher tiers in other parts of Scotland, folk have been reminded not to travel unless necessary.

NHS Shetland’s consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said people coming to Shetland from abroad must abide by the government guidelines regarding self-isolating.

“If you are travelling from a country that is not exempt, then you must self isolate for 14 days as per the government guidance,” Dr Laidlaw added.

“If you develop symptoms in that time, then you should request a test. If you are planning to travel abroad, please note that the exemption list is subject to change at short notice.”